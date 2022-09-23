Photo: Cover Art
By DJ First Class
  /  09.23.2022

It should have been a given that Muni Long would be in cruise control and dropping heat at a steady pace since her official rebrand (she used to go by her government name, Priscilla Renea until recent times). Her hit single “Hrs & Hrs” was in heavy rotation through all of the airways, in clubs, and playlists etc. It was that moment where most of her fans (now) saw her reign early on, and they haven’t been proven wrong. This is primetime for R&B artists to shine bright and the 34-year-old vocalist is taking full advantage of the opportunity. Today (Sept 23), Muni Long drops off her highly anticipated project Public Displays of Affection: The Album.

The “Hrs & Hrs” singer combined her previous EPs, Public Displays of Affection and Public Displays of Affection Too, for her album with five more tracks including “Plot Twist” and her Saweetie-assisted single “Baby Boo.” The LP marks Long’s first full-length debut since partnering with Def Jam back in March. “The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” she explained in a statement.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Muni Long gives a special thanks to the fans: “I’m so happy to finally be able to give you this full project. I’ve spent so many hours crafting this, putting my heart and soul into each and every track. I want to give you all more of what you love and deserve. These songs, these stories, and these experiences are fueled by love and affection; that of which I have for all of you. From my heart to yours.”

Tap in to Long’s latest effort now and catch a vibe.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A-Trak and Cam'Ron join forces for 'U Wasn't There' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.23.2022

Cardi B joins GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.23.2022

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

A-Trak and Cam'Ron join forces for 'U Wasn't There' album

By DJ First Class
  /  09.23.2022

Cardi B joins GloRilla for "Tomorrow 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  09.23.2022

Trending
Social Justice

Neighbor shoots mother of 9 after she asks him to stop target practice

After asking Nicholas Lucas to stop target shooting in his backyard, Kesha Tate was shot ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy talk about "A Different World" wedding

Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison discussed the 30th anniversary of their “A Different World” wedding ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  09.21.2022
View More