It should have been a given that Muni Long would be in cruise control and dropping heat at a steady pace since her official rebrand (she used to go by her government name, Priscilla Renea until recent times). Her hit single “Hrs & Hrs” was in heavy rotation through all of the airways, in clubs, and playlists etc. It was that moment where most of her fans (now) saw her reign early on, and they haven’t been proven wrong. This is primetime for R&B artists to shine bright and the 34-year-old vocalist is taking full advantage of the opportunity. Today (Sept 23), Muni Long drops off her highly anticipated project Public Displays of Affection: The Album.

I am a legend in my own lifetime. I am a legend in my own lifetime. I am a legend in my own lifetime. I am a legend in my own lifetime. I am a legend in my own lifetime. I am a legend in my own lifetime. pic.twitter.com/abbDpV22Qg — My name is MUNI (@munilong) September 4, 2022

The “Hrs & Hrs” singer combined her previous EPs, Public Displays of Affection and Public Displays of Affection Too, for her album with five more tracks including “Plot Twist” and her Saweetie-assisted single “Baby Boo.” The LP marks Long’s first full-length debut since partnering with Def Jam back in March. “The reason Public Displays of Affection worked is because love was absent in R&B,” she explained in a statement.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Muni Long gives a special thanks to the fans: “I’m so happy to finally be able to give you this full project. I’ve spent so many hours crafting this, putting my heart and soul into each and every track. I want to give you all more of what you love and deserve. These songs, these stories, and these experiences are fueled by love and affection; that of which I have for all of you. From my heart to yours.”

Tap in to Long’s latest effort now and catch a vibe.