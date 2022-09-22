Photo: “Blow” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.22.2022

Today (Sept. 22), Moneybagg Yo celebrated another year around the sun and rang it in with a brand new track, “Blow.” The freshly released offering marks the beginning of weekly releases from the Memphis star, as he also confirmed his next song will be making landfall next Friday. On “Blow,” he raps about the lifestyle he spends riches on:

New car smell the Ferrari a coupe (Vroom), just enough room to fit me and your boo/ Hard to sort out all the fake from the real, gotta look at this s**t for what it is/ They know I drip, I’ma come through and kill, put that s**t on splash when I spill/ Crime scene, murder, murder, all my losses served a purpose/ Grape vine, sipping purple, hit it right, she a squirter, paid all that money for a car with no back seat

Moneybagg Yo dropped his fourth studio LP A Gangsta’s Pain last April, which contained 22 songs and contributions from Kaash Paige, BIG30, Future, Tripstar, Polo G, Lil Durk, Jhené Aiko, and Pharrell Williams. The project became Moneybagg‘s first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 110,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. A Gangsta’s Pain also earned him a Platinum plaque. Months later, Moneybagg gifted fans with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven records and new features from Lil Durk, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, Big Homiie G, Yung Bleu, Janiyah, DJ Khaled and Lil Wayne.

Outside of his solo releases, Moneybagg can be heard dishing out plenty of showstopping verses on Gangsta Art, the compilation album by CMG The Label that made landfall in July. He also was featured on recent tracks like “Hear It Back” by Lil Durk, “Big 14” by Trippie Redd, and “Too Much” by Freddie Gibbs.

Be sure to press play on Moneybagg Yo’s brand new “Blow” single down below.

