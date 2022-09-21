Although it seems like it should go without saying, the FDA is warning social media users that marinating their chicken in NyQuil could be a recipe for disaster. Experts can thank TikTok for starting yet another questionable craze dubbed the #NyQuilChickenChallenge. The FDA wants those trying the trend to know the repercussions can be serious, even deadly.

“One social media trend relying on peer pressure is online video clips of people misusing nonprescription medications and encouraging viewers to do so too. These video challenges, which often target youths, can harm people — and even cause death,” the FDA said in a statement late last week (Sept. 15).

FDA issued warning of TikTok challenge that encourages people to cook chicken in NyQuil pic.twitter.com/ahTtA8ETsm — DomisLive NEWS (@domislivenews) September 20, 2022

While most people choose to marinate their chicken in delicious, edible seasonings, TikTokers have opted for acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine — ingredients commonly found in NyQuil and other over-the-counter cough and cold medicines.

A recent viral video clip shows a man cooking chicken on a stovetop. He has two pieces of the raw meat and without an ounce of seasoning in sight, he pours about “four-thirds of the bottle” onto the poultry. The TikToker adds that “if it’s your first time doing this, you can get away with about a fifth” of the bottle of NyQuil. According to the FDA, that is not a good idea.

“Boiling a medication can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the medication’s vapors while cooking could cause high levels of the drugs to enter your body. It could also hurt your lungs. Put simply: Someone could take a dangerously high amount of the cough and cold medicine without even realizing it,” the FDA’s statement continued.

Why tf am i watching the news & they tellin folks not to cook chicken with Nyquil becuz of a TicTok challenge. Like why are ppl so stupid 🤦🏾‍♂️ — KrisOnTheGram ▪︎ (@KrisTheeGemini) September 21, 2022

Of course, social media users couldn’t believe they had to be warned against the trend. “Why tf am I watching the news [and] they tellin’ folks not to cook chicken with NyQuil because of a TikTok challenge? Like why are ppl so stupid?” one person asked on Twitter. Another listed recent dangerous challenges that have been popular online: “Breakfast: Coffee. Lunch: NyQuil Chicken. Dinner: Tide Pods. Exercise: Milk Crate Challenge. A day in the life of a Gen Z TikToker.”

The FDA urged anyone suffering from harmful effects of the #NyQuilChickenChallenge to seek immediate medical assistance or to contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222. Hopefully, soon, we’ll see the return of seasoning being used to marinate food. In the meantime, Twitter users are asking for more positive trends to become popular: “I got a challenge for you. Love yourselves more and cherish your body more, eat well and become stronger than you ever imagined possible.”

Cooking chicken in NyQuil challenge and it goes viral?

C'mon y'all, I got a challenge for you.

Love yourselves more and cherish your body more, eat well and become stronger than you ever imagined possible. 💪❤️‍🔥 — Kitty-Bit Games & Cosplay~ (@kitty_bit_games) September 20, 2022

Breakfast: Coffee ☕️

Lunch: NyQuil Chicken 🍗

Dinner: Tide Pods 🧼

Exercise: Milk Crate Challenge 🥛 A day in the life of a Gen Z TikToker 🫣 — Abigail Ratchford (@AbiRatchford) September 20, 2022

I’d like to see productive TikTok challenges. “We picked up all the litter on our street!” “We donated to a homeless shelter!” “I cooked my first full meal!” There’s so much good work that can and should be done. But we’re cooking chicken in NyQuil and eating Tide Pods. 🤦‍♂️ — Down With Oligarchs (@NoMoreOligarchs) September 21, 2022

I just want to know why there even is a tiktok challenge about NyQuil chicken. — Nabz (@Nabzsterz) September 21, 2022

First the Tide Pod Challenge, now Nyquil fried chicken. Here's a challenge: stop being an idiot and eating nasty shit. — Love and Lemonade ❤️ 🍋 (@DavidEmmerson_D) September 21, 2022

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: The FDA warns against participating in the potentially deadly “NyQuil Chicken Challenge” WTF is wrong with people? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/N8CJYhMnCF — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) September 20, 2022