Photo: Getty
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  09.17.2022

Eminem is the best-selling rapper in history, having sold over 200 million records worldwide since his debut in 1999. He was endorsed by hip hop heavyweight Dr. Dre, who helped executive produce his first album, The Slim Shady LP, and was a respected emcee on the battle rap scene.

Looking back on his decades-long career, the Detroit lyricist penned a candid article for XXL, where he discussed his battle with drug addiction, music, and addressed the criticism he faced in the genre. Regarding the flak he received, he wrote, “When things started happening for me, I was getting a lot of heat, being a white rapper.” He noted that several hip hop publications, such as XXL, ran stories dissing him. 

“I was used to reading things like that about me, but it hurt because I felt they [XXL] didn’t know me to make that kind of judgment. Coming up, I had to deal with that a lot. I wanted to be respectful because what I do is Black music. I knew I was coming into it as a guest in the house,” wrote the “Lose Yourself” rapper in the article published on Sept. 14.

Eminem acknowledged that to some, it may have seemed as though his career skyrocketed in part because he is white. “I understood, at the same time, everybody’s perception of a white guy coming into hip hop and all of a sudden things start happening for him… Obviously, I was upset, and it wasn’t just magazines. I had rappers left and right taking shots at me. I was used to that, too. Coming up through the battle scene, that didn’t mean s**t to me, you know? I would go head-to-head with whoever,” he added.

He currently has the most gold and platinum-selling singles, as well as six RIAA Diamond Awards. It is a feat that no other rapper has come close to achieving. This month, he also became the first hip hop artist to win Grammys, an Oscar, and an Emmy. If he earns a Tony award, he will make history again by becoming the first rapper to reach EGOT status.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Eminem

Trending
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

REC Founders Will Toms and Dave Silver want to empower creators to have successful businesses

REC was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 recipients Will Toms and Dave ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Quinta Brunson and Black women making Emmys history, and Halle Bailey's 'The Little Mermaid' trailer

On the entertainment side, Zendaya, Quinta Brunson, Issa Rae and Lizzo all made history at ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.16.2022
News

Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles property manager confirms PnB Rock posted he was there before getting killed

Authorities believe social media played a huge role in PnB Rock’s killing.
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.14.2022
News

LAPD believes "a minimum of two" suspects were involved in PnB Rock's death

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore gave an update on PnB Rock’s killing.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.14.2022
View More