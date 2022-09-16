Photo: Video screenshot from M24’s “Expensive Pain”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.16.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 15), M24 returned to the fold with a new single titled “Expensive Pain,” a HONEYWOODSIX and 254Bodi-produced offering that seems to take inspiration from Meek Mill’s song of the same name. The track sees the South London emcee speaking on his current successes while reflecting on more difficult times prior to fame and fortune:

“This morn’ when I jumped in a G63, I felt like packin’ these prime, have you ever felt untouchable? I feel like that all the time, can’t be in the UK too long, gotta fly out of town for piece of mind, I got spendin’ habits, it’s therapeutic, as soon as I land, straight to the grind, they said I’m too antisocial, interact to my social media, I don’t really like people ‘cah they’re fakе, ‘cah I ain’t a social geezer, remembеr them days I was flat on my face?”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip for “Expensive Pain” begins with a shot of M24 riding through London in a Rolls Royce. Viewers can then catch him in a variety of different locations around the city, including in his residence, in a nightclub, and out on the block with his crew.

It’s been a couple of years since M24 liberated Drip N Drill, a 12-song effort with M Dargg, Sneakbo, Stickz, and Tookie. Since then, the “Peter Pan” talent has continued to deliver a string of top-tier singles, including “Nikeys,” “Too Much Pride,” “High Right Now,” “The Generals Corner,” “Back In Blood,” “N.F.T.R.,” “Exotic,” “John Wick,” and “Coulda Been.” Outside of his own work, M24 can also be heard on drops like Rimzee’s “Xabsi,” Pop Smoke’s “No Cap (Remix),” Dappy’s “Antigua,” Tion Wayne’s “Knock Knock,” and Jnr Choi’s “TO THE MOON (Drill Remix).” Press play on M24’s video for “Expensive Pain” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
M24
Music Videos

Trending
News

Cardi B defends PnB Rock's girlfriend following fatal shooting

Cardi B shared a few words in support for PnB Rock’s girlfriend after yesterday’s shooting.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022
News

How to watch Yung Miami’s “Caresha Please” episode featuring Saweetie

On an all-new “Caresha Please” podcast episode airing Thursday (Sept. 8), Yung Miami will welcome ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  09.07.2022
International News

Janet Jackson surprises Teyana Taylor at her London show

“You are the reason I give 134667643% when I hit that stage,” wrote Taylor.
By Regina Cho
  /  09.06.2022
Studio Sessions

Studio Sessions | Davion’s songwriting approach evolved after he worked with Mary J. Blige

“Mary [J. Blige] knows herself inside and out,” Davion told REVOLT for this installment of ...
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.02.2022
View More