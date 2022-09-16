Yesterday (Sept. 15), M24 returned to the fold with a new single titled “Expensive Pain,” a HONEYWOODSIX and 254Bodi-produced offering that seems to take inspiration from Meek Mill’s song of the same name. The track sees the South London emcee speaking on his current successes while reflecting on more difficult times prior to fame and fortune:

“This morn’ when I jumped in a G63, I felt like packin’ these prime, have you ever felt untouchable? I feel like that all the time, can’t be in the UK too long, gotta fly out of town for piece of mind, I got spendin’ habits, it’s therapeutic, as soon as I land, straight to the grind, they said I’m too antisocial, interact to my social media, I don’t really like people ‘cah they’re fakе, ‘cah I ain’t a social geezer, remembеr them days I was flat on my face?”

Directed by Toxic, the accompanying clip for “Expensive Pain” begins with a shot of M24 riding through London in a Rolls Royce. Viewers can then catch him in a variety of different locations around the city, including in his residence, in a nightclub, and out on the block with his crew.

It’s been a couple of years since M24 liberated Drip N Drill, a 12-song effort with M Dargg, Sneakbo, Stickz, and Tookie. Since then, the “Peter Pan” talent has continued to deliver a string of top-tier singles, including “Nikeys,” “Too Much Pride,” “High Right Now,” “The Generals Corner,” “Back In Blood,” “N.F.T.R.,” “Exotic,” “John Wick,” and “Coulda Been.” Outside of his own work, M24 can also be heard on drops like Rimzee’s “Xabsi,” Pop Smoke’s “No Cap (Remix),” Dappy’s “Antigua,” Tion Wayne’s “Knock Knock,” and Jnr Choi’s “TO THE MOON (Drill Remix).” Press play on M24’s video for “Expensive Pain” below.