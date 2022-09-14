Photo: “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” cover artwork
By Regina Cho
  /  09.14.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 13), Snakehips and Tinashe reunited for their brand new “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” collaboration. This marked a full circle moment for both acts, as Snakehips and Tinashe first teamed up for their mega-hit “All My Friends” featuring Chance The Rapper back in 2015. On the new song, the “2 On” singer lends her smooth vocals to the UK duo’s airy, piano-led production:

I saw someone else, standin’ by your front door and I just couldn’t help but wonder what they’re there for/ ‘Cause if they knew the things, that you said when we cried on the floor/ Do you think they’d be there at all? ‘Cause I’m not sure/ I got stuck deep in your feelings, gave you more of me than I needed, you gave up and I shoulda seen it/ Who’s gonna, who’s gonna, who’s gonna love you tonight? And who’s gonna turn off the lights?/ Who’s gonna tell you that you ain’t just high? 

Snakehips is currently gearing up for their debut album release early next year. The duo has already dropped off some well-received previews, including “All Around The World” featuring Duckwrth and “WATER” featuring Bryce Vine. They also shared their Couple Bandz EP back in March of this year, which boasted assists from Promnite and Tony Romera.

Back in May, Tinashe treated fans with a deluxe version of 333 that added on four new songs for fans to enjoy. The original version of the project made landfall last year and debuted as a 16-track offering that saw contributions from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, ABSOLUTELY, Wax Motif, Buddy, Kudzai, and Quiet Child.

Be sure to press play on Snakehips and Tinashe’s brand new “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight” collaboration down below.

