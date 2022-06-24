Last month, Tinashe treated fans with a deluxe version of 333 that added on four new songs for fans to enjoy. The original version of the project made landfall last year and debuted as a 16-track offering that sees additional contributions from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, ABSOLUTELY, Wax Motif, Buddy, Kudzai, and Quiet Child.

Today (June 24), the Califorina-based songstress circles back to release the official visual for “HMU For A Good Time.” Drawing inspiration from the track’s title, the freshly released visual brings a picture perfect, energetic party scene straight to Tinashe’s fans courtesy of director Jonah Haber. On the song, Channel Tres’ vocals join in to help set the tone:

All it takes is one weed, shit gon’ pick up, sometimes it gets bored and then I’ll switch up/ Add a couple of drinks, that’s a few shots, heavy metal with me like Slipknot, she said I’m crazy, ain’t no surprise/ Life in the Matrix, enjoy your time, no politics, we control the house/ Ay, bet you wanna be a friend to me, ay, bet you wanna be a friend to me

Girls on my phone hit me up for a good time, all the guys wanna know when my girl’s gonna be in mind/ We got plenty 4:20 for our own highs, airdrop a pin to your phone, baby, come aside

Prior to 333 was Songs For You, a critically acclaimed effort that boasted 15 cuts and assists from G-Eazy, 6LACK, and Ms Banks. In addition to being named in REVOLT’s “Top R&B Projects” list for 2019, Songs For You also landed within the top 20 of Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart that year.

Be sure to press play on Tinashe’s brand new music video for “HMU For A Good Time” featuring Channel Tres down below.