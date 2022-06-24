By Regina Cho
  /  06.24.2022

Last month, Tinashe treated fans with a deluxe version of 333 that added on four new songs for fans to enjoy. The original version of the project made landfall last year and debuted as a 16-track offering that sees additional contributions from Jeremih, Kaash Paige, ABSOLUTELY, Wax Motif, Buddy, Kudzai, and Quiet Child.

Today (June 24), the Califorina-based songstress circles back to release the official visual for “HMU For A Good Time.” Drawing inspiration from the track’s title, the freshly released visual brings a picture perfect, energetic party scene straight to Tinashe’s fans courtesy of director Jonah Haber. On the song, Channel Tres’ vocals join in to help set the tone:

All it takes is one weed, shit gon’ pick up, sometimes it gets bored and then I’ll switch up/ Add a couple of drinks, that’s a few shots, heavy metal with me like Slipknot, she said I’m crazy, ain’t no surprise/ Life in the Matrix, enjoy your time, no politics, we control the house/ Ay, bet you wanna be a friend to me, ay, bet you wanna be a friend to me

Girls on my phone hit me up for a good time, all the guys wanna know when my girl’s gonna be in mind/ We got plenty 4:20 for our own highs, airdrop a pin to your phone, baby, come aside

Prior to 333 was Songs For You, a critically acclaimed effort that boasted 15 cuts and assists from G-Eazy6LACK, and Ms Banks. In addition to being named in REVOLT’s “Top R&B Projects” list for 2019, Songs For You also landed within the top 20 of Billboard’s Top R&B Albums chart that year.

Be sure to press play on Tinashe’s brand new music video for “HMU For A Good Time” featuring Channel Tres down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Music Videos
Tinashe

Trending
Watch

REVOLT x Vice: A Juneteenth special

Mara Schiavocampo and guests celebrate Juneteenth with a roundtable discussion about some of the most ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.19.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Watch Lucky Daye deliver a sensual performance of "Roll Some Mo"

In honor of Black Music Month, REVOLT has teamed up with Xfinity and Grammy award-winning ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.20.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet BillyABSTRACT, designer and founder of Black-owned brand ABSTRACT THOUGHT

During the segment, we talk to designer, entrepreneur and founder of ABSTRACT THOUGHT, BillyABSTRACT, about ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.17.2022
View More