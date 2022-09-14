Photo: Video screenshot from Big Scarr’s “Havin Fun”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.14.2022

Yesterday (Sept. 13), Big Scarr dropped off his latest single “Havin Fun,” a BandPlay and RealRed-produced number that’s full of bars about street life and navigating through life post-fame:

“Everyday life is a risk, so I ride wit’ the stick, when I up it I swear I won’t miss…”

“Havin Fun” also comes with a matching visual that shows Big Scarr on a street with his crew and a convoy of Hellcats. The Memphis talent can also be spotted playing video games in a residence.

It’s been over a year since Big Scarr released Big Grim Reaper, a 17-track body of work with additional features from Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Foogiano, Baby K, Enchanting, and 1017 head honcho Gucci Mane. Back in February, Scarr updated Big Grim Reaper with The Return, adding on 13 songs and new collaborations alongside Offset and Quezz Ruthless. Months later, the Memphis talent would join Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, BIG30, Doechii, Nardo Wick, and more as part of the 2022 XXL Freshman class.

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Big Scarr spoke on the moment when he knew that a music career would prove successful:

“My first song ‘Make A Play,’ when it did what it did. Like, I swear to god, bro … that’s not, like, the first song I ever made. Like … this my own first song. I spent $20 on this session, bruh. I ain’t gonna lie, it took me a minute, prolly like 3 to 4 hours to make this song. We was in that b**ch all day. But when I came out the booth … my n**ga [said,] ‘I ain’t gonna lie, bruh, this s**t hard as f**k. You bulls**ttin’, you need to drop it.'”

Press play on Big Scarr‘s “Havin Fun” video below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Big Scarr
Music Videos

Trending
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
Watch

Rick Williams is a champion for change who wants to make as many lives as possible better

Rick Williams is a true Champion for Change. The proud Detroit native does everything in ...
By REVOLT
  /  09.06.2022
News

Cardi B defends PnB Rock's girlfriend following fatal shooting

Cardi B shared a few words in support for PnB Rock’s girlfriend after yesterday’s shooting.
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.13.2022
View More