Yesterday (Sept. 13), Big Scarr dropped off his latest single “Havin Fun,” a BandPlay and RealRed-produced number that’s full of bars about street life and navigating through life post-fame:

“Everyday life is a risk, so I ride wit’ the stick, when I up it I swear I won’t miss…”

“Havin Fun” also comes with a matching visual that shows Big Scarr on a street with his crew and a convoy of Hellcats. The Memphis talent can also be spotted playing video games in a residence.

It’s been over a year since Big Scarr released Big Grim Reaper, a 17-track body of work with additional features from Pooh Shiesty, Tay Keith, Foogiano, Baby K, Enchanting, and 1017 head honcho Gucci Mane. Back in February, Scarr updated Big Grim Reaper with The Return, adding on 13 songs and new collaborations alongside Offset and Quezz Ruthless. Months later, the Memphis talent would join Saucy Santana, Babyface Ray, BIG30, Doechii, Nardo Wick, and more as part of the 2022 XXL Freshman class.

In an interview with REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Big Scarr spoke on the moment when he knew that a music career would prove successful:

“My first song ‘Make A Play,’ when it did what it did. Like, I swear to god, bro … that’s not, like, the first song I ever made. Like … this my own first song. I spent $20 on this session, bruh. I ain’t gonna lie, it took me a minute, prolly like 3 to 4 hours to make this song. We was in that b**ch all day. But when I came out the booth … my n**ga [said,] ‘I ain’t gonna lie, bruh, this s**t hard as f**k. You bulls**ttin’, you need to drop it.'”

Press play on Big Scarr‘s “Havin Fun” video below.