WATCH

S2 E9 | Big Scarr

00:46:31
Big Facts
By REVOLT
  /  03.17.2022
Categories in this video:
Categories
Big Facts
Watch
Tags in this video:
Tags
Big Scarr
Gucci Mane
Pooh Shiesty

Episodes

View More View More

Saucy Santana on his "Walk Em Like a Dog" hit and love for Yung Miami | 'Big Facts'

On a new episode of “Big Facts,” Saucy Santana talks “Walk Em Like a Dog,” ...
By REVOLT

Kodak Black talks L.A. shooting incident and Jackboy controversy | 'Big Facts'

Fresh off the release of his new album Back For Everything, Kodak Black sits with the ...
By REVOLT

Shekinah talks "The Crying Tour," relationships and more | 'Big Facts'

Shekinah returns to the “Big Facts” podcast to talk about “The Crying Tour,” relationships, controversial life ...
By REVOLT

Bobby Fishscale on signing with Roc Nation and receiving the key to his city | 'Big Facts'

Bobby Fishscale appears on an all-new episode of the “Big Facts” podcast, during which he ...
By REVOLT
View More View More