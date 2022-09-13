Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.13.2022

Cardi B blessed her former middle school with an appearance on Tuesday (Sept. 13), and she came bearing good news. NBC4 digital reporter Kay Angrum announced that the Bronx native pledged $100,000 during a surprise visit.

In a clip shared to Twitter, Cardi B is greeted by eager students as she struts down the walkway of what appears to be the school’s auditorium. “Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student,” wrote Angrum. In another tweet she added, “My best friend (who’s a teacher at the school) sent me this video!”

The “Bodak Yellow” emcee is no stranger to giving back to the community that raised her. As previously reported by REVOLT, Cardi covered funeral costs for the families of the victims in the Bronx fire that claimed the lives of 17 people earlier this year. “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still,” said the 29-year-old entertainer at the time. “So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help.”

In 2019, Cardi took a trip down memory lane by sharing comments from an autograph book that she found from her time at the middle school. “In the beginning, I used to call myself Bacardi, that’s where I got Cardi B from,” she explained while reading some of the notes left from teachers and friends. “To Belcalis, you’re such a crazy and funny n**ga. Good luck, you’re gonna be something big in the future,” read Cardi. “B**ch wasn’t lying,” she chimed. Another person told her, “Don’t ever change” to which the rapper responded, “Best believe I haven’t.” During the unannounced visit to I.S. 232, Cardi said she wants the donation to go toward after-school programs including tutoring, music, and dance.

 

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

