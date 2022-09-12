Back in July, Brent Faiyaz unleashed his highly anticipated WASTELAND album. The project included appearances from stars like Raphael Saadiq, Jordan Waré, Alicia Keys, L3gion, The-Dream, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Jorja Smith, DJ Dahi, and more. Prior to its release, fans were able to enjoy some well-received previews like “Gravity” featuring Tyler, The Creator and “Wasting Time,” which boasts an assist from Drake and production by The Neptunes.

In terms of visuals from the album, the DMV-bred artist shared accompanying clips for “PRICE OF FAME” and “VILLAIN’S THEME.” Over the weekend, Faiyaz returned with the latest WASTELAND offering, the official video for “LOOSE CHANGE.” Directed by Lone Wolf and Mark Peaced, the new visual takes place at a glamorous ballet show. The guest of honor, Faiyaz, arrives and the paparazzi swarms him as the opening lyrics play:

What’s left of us? What’s left of our lives? It’s only you, it’s only me, it’s only us at the end of the night/ I remember when you couldn’t tell me a thing, now you talk so much, it drives me insane (here we go again) but you got you some great/ Hmm, so what can I say to you? But I’m off that, had to fall back, you got everybody thinkin’ I’m all bad (Ah)/ You know the truth (You lying on me?)

The “Clouded” singer’s last solo body of work was 2020’s F**k The World EP, which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its arrival. Since then, he kept the project’s momentum going by releasing a ChopNotSlop version. He also reunited with Atu and Dpat, his fellow Sonder members, to release their surprise TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG EP in 2021.

Be sure to press play on Brent Faiyaz’s brand new music video for “LOOSE CHANGE” from his WASTELAND album down below.