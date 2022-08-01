Earlier this month, Brent Faiyaz unleashed his highly anticipated Wasteland album. The project included appearances from stars like Raphael Saadiq, Jordan Waré, Alicia Keys, L3gion, The-Dream, Jonathan “Freeze” Wells, Jorja Smith, DJ Dahi, and more. Prior to its release, his supporters were already blessed with some high profile previews like “Wasting Time,” which boasts an assist from Drake and production by The Neptunes, and “Gravity” featuring Tyler, The Creator.

Over the weekend, Faiyaz returned with the official music video for “Villain’s Theme,” the project’s introduction track. While black and white scenes of a ballet show flash across the screen, the song opens up with a conversation between Faiyaz and Jorja Smith about the album’s themes:

Temporary euphoria, or a release, hmm, yeah, especially if you constantly gotta work/ And do things that you might not wanna do (Mhm), that’s like temporary happiness real quick, it’s an escape/ And I make music about that because I feel it gets to a point, where you live so much of your life in that state because you work so damn much

It’s been years and I been doin’ the same shit, motherfuckers like to use that word ‘toxic” but that’s the Internet word that people like to attach to shit/ I don’t think that’s an Internet word, I think that’s a real word that really mеans something, temporary euphoria

Back in 2020, Brent Faiyaz released the critically acclaimed EP Fuck The World, which peaked within the top 20 of the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its arrival. Since then, he has released a ChopNotSlop version of the aforementioned project and reconnected with his Sonder cohorts Atu and Dpat for the surprise TOO LATE TO DIE YOUNG EP.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Villain’s Theme” by Brent Faiyaz down below.