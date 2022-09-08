A Florida woman is raising a few eyebrows. Not only because she was caught on tape assaulting a man with a baseball bat, but her name also happens to be Tupac Shakur.

According to WLPG, the 34-year-old woman was arrested on Tuesday (Sept. 7) after authorities claim she attacked an elderly man sitting outside of a hospital. Per reports, she hit the victim “several times” with a baseball bat at Hialeah Hospital in broad daylight.

After running into the hospital with the baseball bat that was reportedly used in the attack, the man told authorities that he recognized Shakur from previous incidents that had taken place at the hospital. Surveillance camera footage also showed the woman attacking the man. Once officials were able to identify the suspect, they say she claimed to have been “investigating an incident that occured at the library downtown.”

The irony of it all is that the alleged attack took place on the 26th anniversary of the Las Vegas shooting that claimed the life of legendary rapper Tupac Amaru Shakur. Although the date commemorated the 1996 incident, Tupac did not succumb to his injuries until six days later on Sept. 13. He was only 25 years old at the time. On Wednesday (Sept. 7), fans across the world celebrated the legacy of the All Eyez On Me emcee.

Authorities are not quite what sure what caused the woman involved in the Florida incident to attack the man. They are also unsure of why she happens to be named after the iconic west coast rapper. According to MyNameStats.com, there are approximately 72 people in the United States who are named Tupac. The report, however, does not confirm if they were named in honor of the late rapper. At this time, Shakur is facing a first-degree felony for her charge of aggravated battery on a person aged 65 or older.