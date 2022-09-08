Kandi Burruss‘ nephew, Chef Melvin Jones, was shot by a co-worker at Burruss’ restaurant, Blaze Steak and Seafood, on Wednesday (Sept. 7) night.

According to 11 Alive in Atlanta, South Fulton Police Lt. Rogers stated that SFP received a call at 7:30 p.m. about an employee firing a weapon at the restaurant on Cascade Road in Atlanta. The suspect was involved in a fight with another staff member and fired their gun, striking Jones in the arm. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SFP is looking for the shooter, who left the scene before police arrived.

Jones shared on his Instagram Story his injuries from being shot while giving thanks to his grandmother, “Still here [because] granny be praying for me,” he said. Jones is the kitchen manager at the Blaze restaurant and Burruss’s first restaurant, Old Lady Gang, in honor of her mother and two aunts, Joyce Jones, Bertha Jones, and Nora Wilcox.

It’s not the first time gun violence has struck Burruss‘ restaurants. Two years ago on Valentine’s Day, a man opened fire in the OLG restaurant, shooting another man. In addition, two innocent bystanders were also caught in the crossfire of the shooting. There were no fatalities among the three. Both restaurants have been featured several times on the Bravo reality TV show.

SFP provided no details about what led to the shooting, the identity of the suspect or where the gunfire occurred in the restaurant. Neither Burruss nor her husband, Todd Tucker, have commented on the incident.

You can see Chef Melvin Jones’ Instagram Story posts down below: