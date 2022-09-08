Yesterday (Sept. 7), Sleepy Hallow returned with his latest track and video, “2 Minutes of Pain.” The new offering marked his first release since May’s “Die Young” single featuring 347aidan. On the freshly dropped track, the New York-bred rapper spits some emotional bars over production courtesy of Narline Beats:

Lot of pain, you could feel it, just try not to get all in your feelings/ Any situation, you can kill it, just remember, you one of the realest, I can’t lie, I do get in my feelings but I still gotta handle my business/ When I pull up, them windows, when I pull up, the windows is tinted, I can’t lie, I be stuck in the mix/ PTS’ got me clutchin’ a stick, sippin’ medicine, baby, I’m sick

Pass the grabba, this spliff gotta hit, drop the addy, we spinnin’ your strip/ Love the .40, that shit got a kick, yeah, I know that they wanted me dead/ So don’t act like you proud of me, b**ch, my lil’ brother keep one in the head/ He said, ‘F**k it, you know how it ge,’ you said, I’ll never be what I said

Last June, Hallow dropped off his most recent full-length body of work Still Sleep?, a 14-track offering with a sole feature from Sheff G. Shortly afterwards, he followed up with its deluxe version, adding on 11 songs and new features from Skillibeng, Eli Fross, Chucky73, Casper Magico, and Coi Leray.

Prior to that was 2020’s Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President, which contained 12 hard-hitting drill cuts and contributions from Fousheé, Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, and Sheff G. Outside of his own releases, Hallow hopped on a few collaboration tracks this year, including “Bad Days” by Eli Fross and “No Love” by Fredo Bang.

Be sure to press play on Sleepy Hallow’s brand new music video for “2 Mins of Pain” down below.