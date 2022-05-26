This week, Winners Circle co-founder Sleepy Hallow released a new single and video for “Die Young” featuring 347aidan via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. The new offering is produced by Great John and the accompanying animated music video is directed by Picture Perfect. On “Die Young,” Sleepy raps about his internal fears of not wanting to die young:

I don’t wanna die young, so I stay with a stick, still on that shit, fuck two times six/ Forgot who I was, let me talk my shit, like, Sturdyana, buss a move when I get up behind ya/ Shorty bad, she get it from her mama, I do what I do and she do what she wanna/ That’s a fact and no cap, me and Sheff had to run up them racks

If you miss then we doublin’ back, 2018, I was stuck in the trap/ Fell in love and I got too attached heart got broke, it ain’t no comin’ back/ If we up it, ain’t no comin’ back, fuck with my opps, said they no comin’ back/ Is you with it? If you up it

Last year, Sleepy Hallow dropped off the full-length body of work Still Sleep? and then shortly afterwards followed up with its deluxe version. Prior to that was 2020’s Sleepy Hallow Presents: Sleepy For President, which contained 12 hard-hitting drill cuts and contributions from Fousheé, Fivio Foreign, Jay Critch, and Sheff G, who joined his Winners Circle Entertainment cohort on three songs. Outside of his own work, Hallow could also be heard on cuts like Fredo Bang’s “No Love,” DJ Drewski’s “2020 Vision,” Woo Reyz’s “No Gang” and “Nycha (Remix),” and DJ Megan Ryte’s “Strapped.”

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “Die Young” by Sleepy Hallow featuring 347aidan down below.