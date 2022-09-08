Photo: Video screenshot from ItsWill’s “Ball Everyday”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.08.2022

This year, ItsWill has been on a roll thanks to the popular singles “No Love Song,” “Toast,” and “Kardashian,” the last of which boasts a video depicting a bank heist gone wrong. Earlier this week (Sept. 6), he added to that with a new visual for “Ball Everyday,” an ode to anyone who’s focused on money and success over conflict:

“Mask on, mask off, it doesn’t matter now, offense, defense, playing Madden now, sending hits but they still treat me like the golden child, all that drama we were dealing with is over now … got a problem, I’ll body ’em, fresh off the market for real and the target, my audience, they say they not f**kin’ with Will, they do not make it obvious, bank account, pull up with checks when it’s time to deposit…”

The accompanying clip for “Ball Everyday” comes courtesy of Chris Moreno and shows ItsWill living the lavish life with his crew and some beautiful women in the hills. While this is happening, a couple of ne’er-do-wells can be seen plotting against the South Florida talent. Following an attempt to ambush ItsWill, the two instead find themselves in a room with a ticking time bomb, with their intended victim presumably off on another adventure.

In a recent The Source feature, ItsWill opened up about what he’s learned thus far in his still-growing career:

“I’ve learned that hard work turns into talent, that’s what they say. Don’t quit! Keep working! As clichéd as that sounds, that s**t translates. My talent is catching up to my mind, which has become great. I’ve gained confidence through hard work. I will be able to show others that it’s possible to do almost anything. It just depends how bad you want it.”

Press play on ItsWill‘s “Ball Everyday” video — and, if you missed it, “Kardashian” — below.

