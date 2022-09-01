Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.01.2022

Bow Wow and Joie Chavis’ daughter Shai Moss is all laughs after receiving a request from Irv Gotti to play a role in an upcoming film.

“Hey Shai,” wrote the Murder Inc. founder. “I tried to reach out to your mom and dad. I am interested in casting you in my movie I’m shooting. Let your mom or dad know to get in touch with me.” He also added, “It’s a perfect role for you,” and signed his name, “Irv Gotti,” at the end. Shai responded to the request with a handful of laughing emojis.

The 11-year-old has won over the hearts of many over the years with her superstar personality. Whether she’s matching her mom’s moves in TikTok dance challenges or participating in skits alongside her father, Shai has proven time and time again that she is destined to be a star. After landing her first acting gig in 2021, Bow Wow took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter. “Love you so much! You are making me and your mother so proud,” wrote the 35-year-old. “You got it baby girl. Let’s gooo!”

 

When a fan poked fun at Gotti’s comment alleging that nobody “messes” with him, the New York native let it be known that this would not be his first time working with Shai. “1. She did my movie already,” he wrote. “2. I’m rich as f**k stupid. I just got a $300 million dollar deal to shoot and own my movies, TV

, and music. I’m gonna be a billionaire stupid. Keep watching my work and hating. Lol.” Since the tender age of 9, Shai has appeared in three films, which include A Screenshot to Santa, We Got This, and Side Hustle.

 

