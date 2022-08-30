At the top of July, Big Moochie Grape shared his East Haiti Baby album, a 15-track body of work that includes features from Key Glock, Kenny Muney, and the late Young Dolph. The project was preceded with a few singles for fans to enjoy like “I’m The One” and “Never Had Shit” earlier this year. Since East Haiti Baby’s release, Grape has dropped off accompanying music videos for tracks like “Breakdown,” “Right Now” featuring Kenny Muney, “Cotton Candy,” and “Acting Up.”

Yesterday (Aug. 29), he returned with his latest visual from the album, this time for “Spin It Again.” The newly released clip sees Grape floating down the palm tree-lined waters of Miami on a yacht to the sound of his bars:

Spin it again, spin it again, spin it again, uh, yeah, spinnin’ the bin, n***as ain’t dead, then we spinnin’ again, uh, yeah/ Send my lil’ n***as, I tell ’em to spin, trappin’ and killin’, I’m settin’ them trends (Trappin’ and killin’)/ Real street n***a, nah, never had to pretend (Uh-uh), been gangster, n***a, nah, never tried to fit in (Been gangster)/

Trappin’ that pack in the hood, we gon’ get it in/ Crossin’ that line, then I’m killin’ my kin, call up my n***a, we spinnin’ the bin (Spinnin’ the bin)/ N***as ain’t dead, then we spinnin’ again

Prior to this, Big Moochie Grape’s last body of work was 2020’s Eat or Get Ate. Outside of his own music, he has also made appearances on projects this year like Long Live Young Dolph, Time Is Muney by Kenny Muney, and The Pink M&M by MPA Juwop.

Be sure to press play on Big Moochie Grape’s brand new music video for “Spin It Again” from East Haiti Baby down below.