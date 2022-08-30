On Sept. 9, Ari Lennox will officially unveil her highly anticipated album, Age/Sex/Location. So far, fans have been able to enjoy well-received singles like “Hoodie” and “Pressure,” with the latter track boasting production credits from Bryan-Michael Cox, Jermaine Dupri, and frequent collaborator Elite.

Today (Aug. 30), Lennox treats fans by revealing the official Age/Sex/Location cover art. The extravagant new image shows the “BMO” singer wearing a crystal two-piece set while surrounded by hues of pink and orange. The sun sets behind her as the pool she’s laying in reflects the warm colors around her silhouette.

Three years ago, Lennox liberated her well-loved debut LP Shea Butter Baby, a 12-song body of work that included additional appearances from fellow Dreamville cohorts J. Cole and JID. Months later, Lennox circled back to share a remix EP version of Shea Butter Baby, which saw new collaborations alongside Doja Cat, Smino, and Durand Bernarr on updated versions of “BMO,” “I Been,” and “Facetime,” respectively. Outside of her own music, Lennox can be heard dropping guest hooks and verses on recent tracks like “Can’t Make U Change” by JID and “Scenic Drive” by Khalid.

In related news, Lennox tied with Drake earlier this year in terms of nominations at the 2022 BET Awards with four nods each. She was a contender for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Video of the Year for “Pressure,” and BET Her awards for “Pressure” and “Unloyal” with Summer Walker.

Be sure to take a look at Ari Lennox’s official album cover art for Age/Sex/Location down below and check back in with REVOLT for the latest updates about the project.