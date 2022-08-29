On Sunday (Aug. 28), through his Cactus Jack Foundation (CJF), Travis Scott gifted over 1,000 Houston-area teachers free school supplies for the new school year.

As reported by Fox 26 Houston, the rapper’s Teacher Supply Drive supported teachers in the Houston Independent School District who often have to provide supplies to their classrooms out of pocket. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, held a registration so teachers could receive care packages and gift cards.

Scott’s sister and CFJ spokesperson, Jordan Webster, stressed the importance of helping educators and empowering the youth. “We wanted to show our love and support for these school teachers because they are such a core essential part to the cultivation of young students and young leaders,” she said. “To be able to know that we’ve been able to provide some relief for them today is what we wanted to happen today.”

In March, Scott pledged a million dollars towards scholarships for students in historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The grants were included in the five million-dollar initiative to various philanthropic projects as part of his Project HEAL foundation. Through the foundation, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund offered $10,000 scholarships to 100 HBCU seniors who have achieved academic excellence but struggle to pay for their education.

He stated in a press release that his grandfather’s influence played a significant part in his philanthropic efforts. “My grandfather was an educator who made a difference in thousands of young lives throughout his life,” he said. “He is a major influence on me and countless others, whose dreams he believed in, whose hopes he invested in, and whose futures he made big. It’s in his spirit that we are creating projects and programs that will look to the future of our communities and create hope and excellence in as many lives as possible.”

Currently, the Houston rapper is working on his long-awaited album UTOPIA. Recently, he was spotted in the studio with Pharrell Williams.