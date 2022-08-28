Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend Nessa Diab have new titles to share with the world: Mom and Dad! The couple announced the birth of their first child together on Sunday (Aug. 28).

In a photo posted to Diab’s Instagram, she and the former NFL player are seen with smiles plastered across their faces as they embrace the newest edition to the family. In part, her caption read, “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title- MOM!”

Neither Kaepernick or Diab have shared the newborn’s gender or name. The television host did, however, go on to reveal that her postpartum recovery has been a journey. “Honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” she wrote.

The “Colin in Black and White” co-creator and the “Talk Stoop” host have been an item since 2015. The baby news comes as a huge surprise to fans who have grown accustom to the couple being tight-lipped about their private life. Kaepernick has yet to share the good news on his social accounts.

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew,” continued the new mom’s post. Take a look at the precious moment below.