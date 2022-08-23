Over the weekend, B.o.B. shared his latest album, Better Than Drugs. The 12-track body of work boasted appearances from Ray Moon, Tech N9ne, Baby Tate, Black Boe, Fuegogamo, Ashoka, Jace, and TTO K.T. Shortly afterwards, he kept the momentum going with his new music video for “Blue” from the project. In the moody new clip, B.o.B. is surrounded by hues of blue and intense rain as he delivers his introspective bars:

She want this d**k without the feelings, how revealin’, she think that cat gon’ make me leave the house I live in, she think that that cat gon’ win me over competition/ Bein’ a honest man don’t always bring you honest women, hatin’ h**s ain’t happy, happy h**s ain’t hating/ If she got a man, that’s perfect, I’ll make her moan, she go back home and leave me ‘lone

Single, single, single women, too much trouble, she want to cuddle, wanna be a couplе/ Group chat b**ches huddle, now she latе, now it’s hate, chuck the deuce, now she puzzled, yeah/ This the part where shit get ugly, s**t get petty, run and tell the internet for help, it’s so upsetting/ Now raise your hand if you never got pregnant to keep a man

Back in March, B.o.B. unveiled his Artificial Intelligence mixtape, which was equipped with 11 tracks and standout cuts like “Fool’s Gold” and “Mike Tyson.” Other recent offerings from the Georgia-bred rapper include visuals for “Bad Lil Bish” featuring Baby Tate, “Scenic Route,” and “Vimana.” In 2021, B.o.B. shared Lost Tapes, his 10-track joint body of work with Zaytoven. He followed that up with Murd & Mercy (Deluxe), which contained appearances from Sonny Digital, Tiff, Ray Moon, and Jace.

Be sure to press play on B.o.B.’s brand new music video for “Blue” from his Better Than Drugs album down below.