Back in March, B.o.B. unveiled his Artificial Intelligence mixtape, equipped with 11 tracks and standout cuts like “Fool’s Gold” and “Mike Tyson.” Today (Aug. 11), the Georgia-born rapper shares his latest music video from the project for “How To Make Clones.” The new visual opens with scenes of B.o.B. and his crew opening up their Send Noodz food truck and setting up for the day. On the track, he raps over a self-produced beat:

What you do when you forget it’s a game? Hate the creator, hold on (Hold on, hold on, hold on…)/ And what they say you gotta do in this world? Make some paper, hold on (Hold on, hold on, hold on…)/ And what’s the mothaf**king city you wrote? Decatur (Huh, yah, tuh) so who are you? Found my brain a paradox, grew my locks, who are you?/ They predicted nine eleven forty years ‘fore they dropped

Tell me how it’s a prediction if they wrote a whole plot, don’t know who bеhind the curtain, could be bots at the top/ Thе invasion been happened, the bodies already swapped like how we breed dogs, cities could just all be crops/ A million of the same person with identical drops, could be on someone’s hard drive on top of a desk/ Either way, shh, shh, never really know ’till you’re dead, how come what you make a year’s never more than your debt

Other recent music videos from B.o.B. include “Bad Lil Bish” featuring Baby Tate, “Scenic Route,” and “Vimana.” In 2021, B.o.B. shared Lost Tapes, his 10-track joint body of work with Zaytoven. After that, he followed-up with Murd & Mercy (Deluxe), which contained appearances from Sonny Digital, Tiff, Ray Moon, and Jace.

Be sure to press play on B.o.B.’s brand new music video for “How To Make Clones” down below.