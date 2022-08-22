As previously reported by REVOLT, on Aug. 13, the brother of former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Aqib Talib was involved in a fatal shooting. While at a youth football game in Texas, Yaqub Salik Talib got into a verbal altercation with a youth coach named Mike Hickmon. The confrontation turned deadly.

Following the tragic incident, Aqib’s attorney released a statement revealing his client was present at the time of the shooting and expressed his grief for the situation. “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy,” the attorney said.

In a report published this morning (Aug. 22), Rams Wire announced Aqib would be stepping down from his role as a broadcaster with Amazon. The former NFL player was hired as a studio analyst for the company’s “Thursday Night Football” show. NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared the news via Twitter last night (Aug. 21). “Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family,” Rapoport wrote. Aqib had just joined Amazon’s network in late June.

Sources say both Talib brothers were coaches for the North Dallas United Bobcats, one of the youth teams that played during the Aug. 13 game. Hickmon, 43, was a coach for the opposing team from Dragons Elite Academy. According to the New York Post, the victim was a father of three. When news of the shooting first spread, many social media users said Hickmon’s 9-year-old son was present and witnessed the horrific incident.

On Aug. 15, Yaqub turned himself in to the police. He was charged with first-degree murder.