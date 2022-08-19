By DJ First Class
  /  08.19.2022

Once upon a time in the rap game, if you did not get cosigned by DJ Drama with a Gangsta Grillz mixtape, you weren’t valid. Throughout the years, the Philly DJ-turned-music executive has for sure cemented his name as the greatest mixtape DJ ever. Truthfully, if you were outside when he was dropping off mixtapes like the morning paper, you know first hand how important a stamp from Mr. Thanksgiving is.

As we entered the streaming era, the art of true mixtapes started to dissolve simply because times changed and the landscape changed drastically. However, as the younger generation started to educate themselves on the greatness of Dram, it seems like we’re getting back to those mixtape golden days slowly but surely. Today (Aug 19), OMB Peezy gets his official stamp with the release of his Misguided Gangsta Grillz mixtape.

Peezy hasn’t been around for long, but his mark is certainly being made with each of his releases and in due time, the world will know how he’s coming! If there is one thing that is going to help catapult his career to the next level, it’s linking up with Barack O’Drama himself. This is prime time for OMB Peezy and this release due to the fact that fans across the nation have been begging Dram to get back to dropping mixtapes like “it’s 2006 again.”

The young rapper doesn’t need to use beef to sell his music. Just pure talent and authenticity. Misguided is for sure one of the most highly anticipated projects of the month and OMB Peezy will not succumb to anything less than great quality. Press play on the mixtape now and do yourself a favor!

