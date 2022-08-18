R. Kelly’s Chicago federal court trial is underway, and it’s already off to a chilling start.

AP News reports that in the opening statements, prosecutors began making their argument reiterating that the former R&B singer used his star power to prey on several minors, including his own goddaughter. “The defendant, Robert Kelly, had sex with multiple children,” said prosecutor Jason Julien. “He made videotapes of himself having sex with children.”

This is the second federal trial that Kelly has stood within one year. He faces child-pornography and obstruction of justice charges. As previously reported by REVOLT, the 55-year-old was sentenced to 30 years in prison during his trial earlier this summer.

During the first day of the highly anticipated trial, the prosecution detailed Kelly’s alleged abuse of his own goddaughter who is referred to as “Jane.” She was 14 years old at the time of the incident. The other four victims were introduced through the pseudonyms Tracy, Nia, Brittany, and Pinky.

“They’re going to tell you what happened to them,” said Julien. He also spoke on the graphic nature of the recordings that will be played during the trial. “The videos are difficult to watch… but it’s important for you all to watch those videos to understand what happened.”

Jane, who is now age 37, took the stand to testify against her former godfather. She explained that she did not stand the first trial nearly 14 years ago due to fear. “I was afraid something bad would happen to Robert,” Jane told the jury. “I was protecting him.”

She also revealed that Kelly sexually abused her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18 years old, starting during her early teens. In the video played during the trial, Jane said they were having oral sex, and that she was 14 at the time.

Unlike the 2008 trial, Kelly is not serving alone as a defendant. His associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, have also been named as co-defendants in the case. Brown faces child pornography charges and McDavid is accused of helping Kelly to fix the aforementioned trial. All three defendants have plead not guilty to all charges.