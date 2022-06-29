By Angel Saunders
  /  06.29.2022

Today (June 29), news broke that famed R&B singer R. Kelly will likely live out the rest of his life behind bars. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly sentenced him to 30 years in prison. “Although sex was certainly a weapon that you used, this is not a case about sex. It’s a case about violence, cruelty and control,” she said in court.

Reports say the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer did not speak during his sentencing. The court did hear testimony from an unnamed victim. “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel,” the person said. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter is accused of using his fame and status to lure and sexually abuse young victims.

In addition to his sentence, Judge Donnelly ordered Kelly to pay a $100,000 fine. This is a developing story.

Tags in this article:
Tags
R. Kelly

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Interest

Building a future for Black dance

REVOLT sat down with Big Boss Vette during Black Music Month to discuss her music, influences, ...
By Shea Peters
  /  06.23.2022
Watch

Lucky Daye delivers a powerful performance of "A Song For You"

Black Music Month is still going strong! Join REVOLT, Xfinity & Lucky Daye via “The ...
By REVOLT
  /  06.27.2022
REVOLT Summit

NLE Choppa, Mozzy & Royce Da 5'9" On The Importance Of Black Mental Health | REVOLT Summit

Royce Da 5’9″ hosts a revealing discussion with NLE Choppa and Mozzy about stigmas and ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.10.2021
View More