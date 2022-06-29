Today (June 29), news broke that famed R&B singer R. Kelly will likely live out the rest of his life behind bars. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly sentenced him to 30 years in prison. “Although sex was certainly a weapon that you used, this is not a case about sex. It’s a case about violence, cruelty and control,” she said in court.

Reports say the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer did not speak during his sentencing. The court did hear testimony from an unnamed victim. “You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel,” the person said. The Grammy-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer and songwriter is accused of using his fame and status to lure and sexually abuse young victims.

In addition to his sentence, Judge Donnelly ordered Kelly to pay a $100,000 fine. This is a developing story.