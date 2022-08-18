After weeks of anticipation, Nicki Minaj finally unleashed the official version of “Super Freaky Girl” earlier this month. Since then, it has already sold over 100,000 album-equivalent units in the United States. To celebrate the success of the release, Minaj has returned today (Aug. 17) with a new “Roman Remix” of the track, adding on a rapid fire bonus verse towards the end:

F-R-E-K, I’m a movie, I should be on replay (Ooh), I’m tryna F-*-*-K, he got pictures of my titties in his briefcase (Purr)/ I like D-*-*-K (C’mon), I like bad b**ches too, she can be bae (Muah), a** fat to the max like TJ, BJ while he speedin’ on the freeway/ Don’t play with Nicki ’cause it could get tricky and that’s word to Dricki, b**ch, it could get sticky

And that’s word to Dwayne Mi–, Michael Carter (Uh), I’ma finish these dumb b**ches, Michael Myers (Woo)/ Don’t nobody wanna hear that weak sh** h**, in the game, fifteen, ain’t peak yet h**/ Tell that goofy get a chair, she was cocky, I could swear

Four years ago, the “Super Bass” rapper shared her fourth studio LP Queen, which initially boasted 19 songs and a wealth of assists from Labrinth, Eminem, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Swae Lee, Future, Foxy Brown, and Lil Wayne. Since then, she has contributed to plenty of dope collaborations like “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray, and “Bussin” with Lil Baby.

In additional news, Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and perform at this year’s Video Music Awards. As a 17-time VMAs nominee and five-time VMAs winner, this will be Minaj’s official return to the show since her last performance back in 2018.

Be sure to press play on Nicki Minaj’s brand new “Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)” down below.