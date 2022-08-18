Back in June, 070 Shake officially unveiled her album You Can’t Kill Me via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam Recordings. The project is executive produced by 070 Shake and Dave Hamelin and mixed and mastered by Mike Dean. Fans were able to enjoy plenty of previews prior to the albums full release for tracks like “Lose My Cool” featuring NLE Choppa, “Skin and Bones,” “Body,” and “Web.”

Yesterday (Aug. 17), the New Jersey-bred artist returned with the latest video from the project, this time for “Cocoon.” The C.O.R.E and 070 Shake-co-directed video shows the community gathering as they dance the day away together and take over the block. On the song, 070 Shake delivers some vulnerable lyrics about growth:

Wait a second, it’s been a minute, got the first six, what’s the last four digits? Painkiller, doctor said, ‘Feel better,’ ‘ickin’ up a habit, it’s a f**ked up system/ What’s the rhythm? What’s the rhythm? Since we’re ‘ready here, I guess we just go get ‘em/ I guess they shoulda known, known, known, known, known, flowers gonna bloom, bloom, bloom, bloom, bloom/ Smoke is gonna rise, rise, rise, rise, rise/ B**ch, I’m out the cocoon, —coon, —coon, —coon, why you didn’t grow, now I don’t know/ It’s makin’ me think that I was wrong, it’s makin’ me so emotional

“We’re so attached to this physical world, it makes us more susceptible to being hurt. You can’t kill me because I’m more than my body,” 070 Shake shares via press release about the project. “With each album, it’s like you’re being revealed more and more. You Can’t Kill Me shows how dedicated I am to being free within music. Feeling is the biggest ingredient of my music.”

Be sure to press play on 070 Shake’s brand new “Cocoon” music video down below.