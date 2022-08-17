As previously reported by REVOLT, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2 ½ years in federal prison for his role in the 2020 death of George Floyd. On July 21, a judge ruled the former cop violated Floyd’s civil rights. Yesterday (Aug. 16), it was revealed that Lane will serve his sentence at a low-security prison in Colorado.

On Aug. 30, Lane will call the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in the Denver suburb of Littleton home, according to the Associated Press. The outlet adds that U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson asked if Lane could be sent to a prison in Duluth because it was closer to his home, but the bureau ultimately decided on Colorado. Earl Gray, a defense attorney for Lane, weighed in on the court’s decision. “He should be fine there,” the attorney stated.

The Bureau of Prisons describes Lane’s new residence as a low-security male prison that can hold just over 1,000 inmates. Prisoners are subject to frequent headcounts and their day starts at dawn. Minneapolis-area defense attorney Mike Brandt offered his opinion on Lane heading to the Colorado prison. “They take into account a variety of factors including the offense for which they are sentenced, their criminal history score, recommendation from the judge, prior history of violence, etc.,” he said. Brandt added, “I think because this offense wasn’t necessarily a ‘violent’ offense and he had no prior record, his numbers were lower, qualifying him for a lower-security facility.”

Lane will still face state sentencing on Sept. 21 for aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Other former Minneapolis police officers who received jail time for Floyd’s death include Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Derek Chauvin. Chauvin received the lengthiest sentence of 22 ½ years for state murder and manslaughter charges. He also received 21 years on a federal level for violating Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin is currently in a maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights.