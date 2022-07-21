Former Minneapolis police officer, Thomas Lane, received a 2 1/2 year sentence for his role in George Floyd’s death. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday (July 21) on federal civil rights.

Lane was convicted for depriving Floyd of medical care while he laid under former officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. Lane held Floyd’s legs as Chauvin kneed the back of his neck for nine minutes. Two other officers, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, were convicted for violating the victim’s civil rights and will receive a sentence at a later date.

Federal prosecutors sought a 6 1/2 year sentence, but Lane’s attorneys asked for a little over two years, arguing that their client asked his partners if Floyd should be turned on his side.