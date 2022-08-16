Idris Elba recently opened up about why his daughter didn’t make the cut after auditioning for his new film Beast.

Idris says his 20-year-old daughter Isan Elba did not “have the right chemistry” to land a role in the Will Packer production.

“The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for [the] film,” the Harder They Fall actor revealed during an appearance on “The Breakfast Club.” Furthermore, Packer explained being the bearer of bad news to Isan, whom he affectionately calls his niece.

“I called and talked to her, ’cause I’ve known her for a very long time, you know what I mean,” said the Girls Trip producer. “I’m like ‘Uncle Will.’ That’s like my little niece, you know, and she’s amazing.” He also revealed that due to Isan’s talent, the world will be hearing a lot more from her in the near future.

“You’re definitely going to be seeing her,” Packer continued. The news rocked the 20-year-old aspiring actress so much that she did not speak to her celebrity father for three weeks. She did, however, eventually come around to attend the star-studded premiere of the new film.

“We got through that you know and I’m really proud of her to go through that, not get the role, but still come to the premiere,” Idris expressed. Fans flocked to Reddit to share their thoughts on whether the 49-year-old actor was wrong to not use his impact to help his daughter land the role.

“Nepotism is how lots of people got their positions in the business world,” wrote one Reddit user. “I don’t think there is anything wrong with helping a family member get a position.”

Another person questioned the actor’s decision and said, “I think 90 percent of people have abused nepotism in their life, so in my opinion it’s more weird to not go out your way to help your daughter succeed is worse parenting. Hot take, but almost every family will inevitably look out for each other.”