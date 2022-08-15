The Biden administration debunked claims that they orchestrated the FBI’s raid at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. On Sunday (Aug. 14), White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on ABC’s “This Week” to confirm that President Joe Biden had no idea that the search was taking place.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the feds seized 11 classified documents from Trump’s vacation home. He possibly violated the Espionage Act and other infractions. Jean-Pierre said, “We do not interfere. We do not get briefed. We do not get involved.” When asked to weigh in on the investigation, she added, “I hear your question, but it would be inappropriate for me as the press secretary to comment on this. It would be inappropriate for any of us, including the president or anyone in the administration, to comment on this. This is a law enforcement matter and the Department of Justice is going to move forward as they see fit.”

Trump supporters have denounced the case and described it as a “political hit job” and “corrupt and an abuse of power.” During her TV appearance, Jean-Pierre reiterated that FBI Director Christopher Wray was nominated by Trump, and despite many Republicans calling him to resign, Attorney General Merrick Garland was confirmed by a bipartisan-heavy 70-30 vote. She said, “This is not about politicizing anything. … I would remind our folks on the other side that the FBI director [Christopher Wray] was appointed by the president’s predecessor. I would remind the folks on the other side that when Merrick Garland was indeed confirmed, it was a bipartisan fashion.”

Last week, Trump published a statement to his Save America committee confirming the FBI raided his home and his private safe. He wrote, “It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections.”