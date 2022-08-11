Tomorrow (Aug. 12), Megan Thee Stallion will release her brand new album, Traumazine. To increase the anticipation, she revealed the official tracklist today (Aug. 11) in full and confirmed the roster is packed with some heavy-hitters. Across 18 songs, the Houston Hottie tapped in with Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, Lil Keke and Dua Lipa for assists.

So far, fans have been able to enjoy singles from Traumazine like “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future. On the latter track, Megan sets the tone for what is to come by showing off her confident flow:

Spend that s**t, I’m worth it (Hmm), thick, look better in person (Mmm)/ Hair, nails, match my Birkin (Yeah), I don’t block h**s, keep lurking, ah, real hot girl s**t/ This p**sy bomb (Yeah), explosive (Baow), it’s soaking (Ah), osmosis (Mwah), I’m stompin’ on hoes so muhf**kin’ hard, I’m knockin’ out Mario tokens (Baow, baow, baow)/

Your b**ch, she regular (Yeah), I’m hot, be careful/ She average (Yeah), I’m pressure, yeah (I’m pressure) I’m pressure, I’m pressurelicious, yeah (Mwah), I’m pressure, I’m pressure

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained a strong roster of features from names like City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug across 17 tracks. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold and also went on to score her a Platinum plaque.

You can view the full tracklist for Megan Thee Stallion’s Traumazine album down below.