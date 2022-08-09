It’s been nearly three years since Megan Thee Stallion first sat in the hot seat at Power 106 Los Angeles for her inaugural L.A. Leakers appearance, which she credits as one of her first freestyles to “go super crazy.” Yesterday (Aug. 8), it was officially time to run it back as the Hometown Hottie paid a visit to the show and made it clear she has improved her craft. While cruising over Warren G and Nate Dogg’s classic “Regulate” beat, Megan effortlessly raps about keeping it real no matter what:

A** move like water but I’m known to be a solid b**ch, how they f**kin’ hating how you been doin’? It ain’t stoppin’ s**t/ I don’t need a watch for me to let them know what time it is/ I’m grown now, I ain’t doin’ nothing that your mama did/ Never gave a f**k like I ain’t ever broke my hymen, I’m rockin’ slippers ’cause I’m always out here slidin’

She said I’m a hoe ’cause a n***a always on my body, yes I got a man ’cause a hoe like me be shinin’, yeah/ I’ma text this b**tch, I ain’t scared of s**t, yes thick girls can take d**k/ I don’t really f**ck with none of y’all, you can spare me with that handshake s**t

Back in 2020, Megan Thee Stallion blessed the masses with her debut studio LP Good News, which contained a strong roster of features from names like City Girls, Lil Durk, SZA, Popcaan, Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Beyoncé, and Young Thug across 17 tracks. The project peaked at the number two spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 100,000 first-week album equivalent units sold and also went on to score her a Platinum plaque.

Be sure to press play on Megan Thee Stallion’s brand new L.A. Leakers freestyle down below.