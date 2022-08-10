At the top of this month, Eminem officially unveiled his second greatest hits album, Curtain Call 2. The compilation consists of music from Eminem’s releases since 2009’s Relapse along with songs from side projects and notable collaborations. Prior to the full drop, fans were treated with a dope preview a few months ago when Eminem shared “From The D 2 The LBC.”

Today (Aug. 10), the legendary Detroit rapper keeps his Curtain Call 2 momentum going by sharing the official lyric video to “Cinderella Man.” The pivotal track initially appeared on his 2010 Recovery project. In the clip, the new graphics of boxing gloves, machine gears, and more work together to bring the empowering lyrics to life:

Who can catch lightning in a bottle, set fire to water, comin’ out the nozzle on a fire hose, flyer than swatters?/ Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man/ Smash an hourglass, grab the sand, take his hands and cup ’em, spit a rhyme to freeze a clock, take the hands of time and cuff ’em/ Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man, Cinderella Man/ There’s a storm comin’ that the weatherman couldn’t predict, I start to bug, prick

Earlier this year, Eminem celebrated the 20th anniversary of his The Eminem Show album by releasing an official expanded edition. That version added on an additional 18 tracks, complete with previously unreleased cuts, freestyles, live performances, and instrumentals. Prior to The Eminem Show (Expanded Edition), the Detroit legend’s last body of work was 2020’s Music To Be Murdered By, which included 20 songs and additional appearances from Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Skylar Grey, Royce Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, and others.

Be sure to press play on Eminem’s brand new lyric video for his “Cinderella Man” track down below.