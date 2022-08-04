Just before August arrived, I Am Northeast unveiled his latest body of work From The Floor To The Hills, which contains 13 dope cuts and assists from fellow D.C. artists Visto and Lightshow. The project opens with the standout track “Calabasas,” a soulful number that sees Northeast pouring his heart out about his struggles:

“Sleeping on the carpet, hide my stash inside my Foamposites, remember stealing UUVs to use the trunk for a closet, plugs tryna finesse me, junkies mad ’cause I keep selling garbage, uncle stole my re-up money from me, so I stole his chopper, stressed out, I’m tryn’ make it out but I don’t know how, basketball ain’t work so all I got is sellin’ dope now, I ain’t walk across the stage, I let my mother down, now I’m in the trap … I’m tryn’ move to L.A….”

Not long after From The Floor To The Hills made landfall, Northeast took to Instagram to announce that a sequel is already in the works:

Back in 2020, I Am Northeast proved to be one of the most prolific artists from his hometown by releasing a slew of well-received albums, including Trapital Hill, Public Housing, Hood President, and The Other Side Of The Fence. That period of time also saw him trading verses with the likes of Davmoe, Migo Lee, Fat Yee, and Blanco Soldi.

In a past interview with Red Bull, Northeast echoed the same sentiments as the aforementioned single by speaking to what he hopes to accomplish in the future:

“Like I always tell my dogs, I’ma buy me a crib out Cali on a golf course. I want my biggest problem to be when I wake up, if it’s raining or not. That’s it. As long as everybody around me straight, everybody happy man, I’m cool. I ain’t gotta be rich or none of that.”

Press play on From The Floor To The Hills below.