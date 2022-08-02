Yesterday (Aug. 1), California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency to prevent the spread of monkeypox. California has become the second state in the last three days to make this announcement, according to the Associated Press. The virus is transmitted through close skin-to-skin contact. It can also spread by coming into contact with surfaces or items that have had exposure, such as shared rooms or clothing. In some cases, the virus can be shared through contact with pets as well.

“We’ll continue to work with the federal government to secure more vaccines, raise awareness about reducing risk and stand with the LGBTQ community fighting stigmatization,” Newsome announced, referencing reports claiming the highest numbers of monkeypox cases have been amongst gay men. Health officials insist anyone, regardless of their sexual preference, can be infected. Michelle Gibbons, executive director of the County Health Executives Association of California, also released a statement regarding the virus.

“Public health officials are clear: stigma is unacceptable and counterproductive in public health response,” Gibbons said. “The fact is that monkeypox is primarily spread by skin-to-skin contact and sharing objects like bedding or towels, without regard to sexual orientation or gender identity,” she continued. Along with California, Illinois also declared a state of emergency yesterday due to the rapid spread of monkeypox. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot backed the decision. “This emergency declaration brings a necessary, increased focus to the Monkeypox (MPV) outbreak we’re seeing here in Chicago, across our state and around the country,” she said in a statement.

Today (Aug. 2), The White House plans to appoint Bob Fenton and Demetre Daskalakis as national monkeypox coordinator and deputy, as reported by NBC News. Chief medical advisor to the president, Dr. Anthony Fauci, believes Fenton and Daskalakis are “a really good combination” when it comes to understanding the virus.