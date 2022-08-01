Today (Aug. 1), India reported the country’s first monkeypox-related death, according to Forbes. Brazil and Spain also confirmed three deaths last week due to the virus. Today’s news comes as announcements of major United States cities combating the outbreak continue to make headlines.

On Saturday (July 30), a 22-year-old Indian man died from exposure to the virus. Officials say he recently came into contact with at least 21 people — all were notified and are now in isolation. The 22-year-old passed away in the southern region of Kerala. Sources add that he recently spent time in the United Arab Emirates. While officials work to eliminate the threat of the virus, the two major U.S. cities with the highest cases are New York and San Francisco. As previously reported by REVOLT, on Friday (July 29), San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also declared a state disaster emergency due to monkeypox last week. As of Friday, there were 1,345 cases. According to the CDC, over 22,400 cases of the disease have been confirmed since July 29, and the virus has been detected in 79 countries. The organization reports that the virus “is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.” The CDC also notes that there are currently two vaccines that can aid in the prevention of the virus. JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 have both been approved by the FDA for the prevention of monkeypox.

Read CDC’s updated recommendations for people with #monkeypox. If you have monkeypox, isolate until your rash has fully healed. If you need to go out, cover your rash, wear a well-fitting mask, and avoid public transportation. Learn more: https://t.co/q2CNaAY2mx. pic.twitter.com/UFCI7gJKri — CDC (@CDCgov) August 1, 2022

The virus is known to cause flu-like symptoms and painful lesions that cover the body. According to the CDC’s official website, transmission can occur in shared rooms where people congregate. Infected animals, such as pets, can also spread the virus. The first case of monkeypox in the United States was documented on May 18, as reported by the Department of Health and Human Services.