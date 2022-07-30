By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.30.2022

San Francisco has joined New York state in declaring monkeypox a local public health emergency. The Bay Area city had 261 confirmed cases of the painful disease when the declaration was made on Friday (July 29).

Mayor London Breed said the local health emergency status will allow the city to obtain necessary health resources, such as vaccines. The city is considered one of the epicenters of the monkeypox outbreak.

“San Francisco showed during COVID that early action is essential for protecting public health. We know that this virus impacts everyone equally but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now. Many people in our LGBTQ community are scared and frustrated. This local emergency will allow us to continue to support our most at-risk while also better preparing for what’s to come,” said Mayor Breed in a statement. The declaration goes into effect on Monday (Aug. 1).

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of disaster emergency as there continues to be an uptick in confirmed cases. “After reviewing the latest data on the monkeypox outbreak in New York State, I am declaring a State Disaster Emergency to strengthen our aggressive ongoing efforts to confront this outbreak,” Governor Hochul said. “More than one in four monkeypox cases in this country are in New York State, and we need to utilize every tool in our arsenal as we respond,” she added.

New York is outpacing the country as the leader of new monkeypox cases. Since the onset of the outbreak, the state has confirmed more than 1,300 cases. A week ago (July 22), the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency. More than 16,000 cases have been confirmed globally. Only a handful of deaths have occurred outside of the U.S. Currently, only two vaccines are available to curb the spread of the disease.

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet Matt Maxey, the DEAFinitely Dope founder who aims to heighten the voice of the hearing impaired

For this week’s revolutionary of the week, we shine a spotlight Matt Maxey. In 2014, ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.29.2022
View More