Tony and Emmy Award-winning actress Mary Alice, best known for her roles as Leticia “Lettie” Bostic on NBC‘s A Different World and Effie Williams in the 1976 musical drama Sparkle, has died.

The Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis broke the news tweeting, “Mary Alice, known for her roles as “Lettie” on A Different World and Effie Williams in Sparkle, has died, one of her close friends tells me.” The friend reportedly added, “We are all very sad at the loss.”

Alice was just 84 at the time of her death. The cause of death is still unknown.