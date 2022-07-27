The ladies are about to have their hands full, as both Michael Ealy and McKinley Freeman are starring in a new Hulu series called “Reasonable Doubt.” The upcoming show follows ​Jax Stewart (played by Emayatzy Corinealdi), who portrays a defense attorney living in Los Angeles.

The legal drama is written and executive produced by Raamla Mohamed (“Scandal”). The first episode will be directed by fellow “Scandal” alum Kerry Washington, who also acts as an executive producer for the series. According to Deadline, Ealy will play the role of Damon, a former client of Jax’s who’s been in prison for sixteen years for a murder he didn’t commit. Freeman takes on the role of Lewis, who is Jax’s husband, a father to two children, and a video game designer.

In this exclusive interview for REVOLT, Ealy, Freeman and Mohamed took a moment to dish on “Reasonable Doubt” and more. Mohamed shares that the “blackity Black show” will showcase “dynamic characters” we have yet to see in a drama series.

“When I say blackity Black, it’s because we get to see these dynamic Black characters that we haven’t seen in a drama played by Emayatzy Corinealdi who stars in it, as well as Michael Ealy and McKinley Freeman amongst so many great actors in the show,” Mohamed tells us.

“It takes place in Los Angeles in a Black neighborhood called Baldwin Hills and we see Leimert Park. Also, behind the scenes, we see myself as the showrunner being Black but also Larry Wilmore, who is the executive producer, [is Black]. Our line producers are Black. We have Kerry Washington who did the pilot and a lot of heads of our department who are Black as well. It was such an inclusive and diverse environment, which was as important to me as what was happening onscreen,” Mohamed added.

When asked about working with Washington, Ealy shares it was the first time in 20 years and three projects where she was his director but they had “a lot of fun.”

“It’s interesting because I’ve known [Kerry] for 20 years and we’ve done three projects together — this was the first time where she was my director,” he shared. “She was incredible to work with and we didn’t joke much on set since the subject matter was pretty intense, but we had a lot of fun. Creatively, her support of Raamla and this series, the actors, and the process — she’s an incredible asset to the show. I’m grateful to be working with her on this one.”

Freeman expressed his reasoning for joining the project, revealing the team and atmosphere are “very welcoming” for creatives. “Raamla has created a great world for everyone to participate in and it’s very welcoming,” he notes. “Ultimately, this series gives us an opportunity to show up and be creative — it’s rare to come to work and [just be able to] make the best show possible. That’s what was so special for me about this production — behind the camera and in front of the camera.”

Ealy has such a stacked resume in terms of credits for playing the hero and the villain. He tells REVOLT that he enjoys playing villanous roles because he’s able to “have more fun.” “Definitely the villain roles, hands down,” he admits when asked about his preference. “You’re able to have more fun. You’re never the moral compass, and you can go even farther with your character. Typically, when you’re the hero, you’re a little bit hampered due to having to be morally sound.”

“Reasonable Doubt” will premiere its first two episodes via Hulu Sept. 27. Check out the streamer’s “First Look with Kerry Washington” below.