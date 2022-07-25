Over a week has passed since a mother’s viral video shed light on an apparent problem at Sesame Place. On July 17, Jodi Brown’s video of her daughter being ignored by a performer in a Rosita costume gained massive attention. Since then, other videos have surfaced, celebrities have spoken out and a press conference was held. On Saturday (July 23), there was a protest at the Langhorne, Philadelphia location.

In videos previously shared online, multiple Sesame Place characters are seen ignoring children of color. At least two videos show performers physically assaulting kids. Although the theme park has released several apologies, they have not discussed whether or not those employees have been terminated. According to local news station CBS Philly 3, two protesters were arrested Saturday and charged with disorderly conduct for reportedly blocking the sidewalk and street during their call for justice. Authorities say the two male civil rights activists were a 46-year-old from Camden and a 50-year-old from Newark, New Jersey. Members of the New Black Panther Party were present as well.

An activist named Nia 2X spoke with the news station, saying, “When you insult a child, when you traumatize a child, those children will always remember.” During a press conference last week, the family’s attorney, B’Ivory LaMarr, asked that the theme park cover therapy expenses for the child. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump also joined in, saying, “You saw the video. You [saw the] look in their eyes when Rosita just ignores them as if they are invisible. As if they’re insignificant.” During Saturday’s protest, Elijah Vine of the New Black Panther Party in D.C. spoke with CBS Philly 3 about the park’s treatment of Black children: “Your staff shouldn’t be treating any child [differently] than the other, if you’re hugging children, then hug all the children.”

The names of the two men arrested over the weekend have not been released.