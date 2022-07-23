LL Cool J is determined to make sure hip hop’s influence continues to outlive the countless trends it inspires.

In 2018, the rapper founded the Rock The Bells brand. The focus is to highlight the various elements of hip hop — from graffiti, music, to break dancing, and more — while also building a bridge “between OG’s and those inspired by their groundbreaking influences on the culture,” says the Rock The Bells site. LL named the brand after his 1985 hit song “Rock The Bells.”

In a tweet posted Wednesday (July 20), LL made sure that fans knew hip hop is not a fad that has enjoyed a decades-long run. “I founded @RockTheBells because I believe Hiphop culture isn’t disposable. i also believe true art/artists don’t have an expiration date,” he wrote.

When a fan attempted to suggest that artists do have expiration dates LL was quick to say otherwise. “Artists live on through the art,” LL responded.

This year, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee announced that Rock The Bells will host its inaugural music festival in Queens, New York. The lineup includes hip-hop figures such as Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Trina, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, N.O.R.E., Fat Joe and Remy Ma, The Diplomats, DJ Mister Cee, DJ Scratch and Scarface.

The “Mama Said Knock You Out” emcee previously said, “This festival is my way of showing love to the community of hip hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today.”

His statement regarding the festival continued, “Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential hip hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”