Mike Tyson opened up about his life expectancy on the latest episode of his podcast, “Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson,” released on Thursday (July 14). The former heavyweight champion feels like he doesn’t have long to live. He said, “When I look in the mirror, I see those little spots on my face, I say, ‘Wow!’ That’s my expiration date coming close, really soon.”

Tyson continued, saying money isn’t that valuable to him because it doesn’t provide him with the sense of security that he needs. “That means you’re not going to catch a disease? You cant get hit be a car?” he asked. “You cant jump off a bridge?” The Brooklyn native reassured listeners that he doesn’t think about death frequently, and his religion gives him faith. “It all comes down to getting on your f—in’ knees,” he said.

The emotional episode featured Tyson’s therapist, Sean MacFarland, and DJ Whoo Kid. The trio got real about generational trauma, self-love, and overcoming adversity. MacFarland, who also struggled with addiction, met Tyson in 2004 and they’ve been inseparable ever since. MacFarland described Tyson as a “scared little boy” when Iron Mike spoke about living a double life.

Tyson said he was “such a neanderthal” and recalled having to “reprogram myself” after meeting his now-therapist. He said, “Having sex with strangers because I had the power to do it. Go in a place and have anybody you want. Your mind wants to kill you, but it’s just happy with you being miserable. With a brother like Seano [MacFarland] in your life, he has you love yourself.”

Tyson honestly said he had the definition of self-love misunderstood. He explained, “I didn’t know what that meant. I thought loving yourself was getting yourself a nice car, getting some nice girls, but loving yourself is buying somebody else a nice car. It’s all about giving.” Watch the full episode below: