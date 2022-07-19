On July 22, Joey Bada$$ will officially unveil his 2000 album and he has blessed fans with one final preview titled “Zipcodes.” The accompanying video plays on the track’s title as it follows Joey through various cities. From posting up by the Louvre Museum in Paris to shopping all across Europe, the Waqas Ghani-directed visual embodies the gratitude-filled lyrics:

Forty K for the Rollie with the leather band, no time to parley, life is too short, we came a long way/ From pissy hallways to courtside up in Barclays (Yeah), stuntin’ is a sport, the way I’m ballin’, we could all play (Ballin’)/ My cup overflowin’, I’m feelin’ fine in this Chardonnay, I dropped seven bands in Rick Owens, it was a calm day

Prices lookin’ like a ZIP Code, I switch zones when it get cold, so they gon’ have to throw they shade from far away/ I brought it in, walkin’ with two broads down Broadway, skip foreplayin’, brought her back/ It’s Brooklyn, get your chain tooken, lookin’ like entrées, parted in mine, get your troops, call ’em in

The album release was previously scheduled for earlier this month before it got postponed last minute due to a sample clearance. Fans have already been able to enjoy singles from 2000 like “Where I Belong,” “Head High,” and “Survivor’s Guilt,” the last of which was a tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B.

2000 is the follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, a 12-song body of work with features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. The project was a top five success for Joey on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Joey Bada$$’s brand new single “Zipcodes” down below.