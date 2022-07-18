By Jon Powell
  /  07.18.2022

Beau Young Prince is back. Earlier this month, the D.C. star unveiled his latest single “Oops,” which takes inspiration from the legendary Missy Elliott by sampling Tweet’s classic cut “Oops (Oh My).” Co-produced alongside Jailo, the infectious track keeps the spirit of its predecessor with lyrics about the artist’s sexual escapades:

“I’m a dog, you can tell I’m in heat, beat it and I got her singin’ like Tweet, I eat the cat ’til she weak in the knees, stroke it out until she fallin’ asleep, catch my nut, I don’t lay, I’ma leave, baby it’s money out here that I need … give her the pole, she tryna spin like Olivia Pope, I’m in your city one night for the show, we got the venue about to explode, all ’cause these women keep thinkin’ I’m cute, she went through my phone, I looked at her like ‘Oops’…”

Beau Young Prince further explained the release and his love for Missy via press release:

“Being from D.C., I have always loved Missy Elliott, as she represents one of the most creative minds to come out of the DMV area, and music as a whole. After going double platinum a few months back, I decided it was time to celebrate with some new music. ‘Oops’ is simply me paying homage to a legend while trying to add some new flavor to the overall mix. It has that D.C. bounce and flow that will make anyone move.”

“Oops” follows the previously released cuts “Why You Mad?,” “400 Gas,” and “Chop,” the last of which arrived back in November. Back in 2018, he released the seven-song Groovy Land under Def Jam, complete with a couple of notable collaborations alongside Shy Glizzy and Lord Francis. A deluxe version of Groovy Land contained an additional assist from Flipp Dinero. Check out Beau Young Prince’s “Oops” below.

