Today (July 15), Rexx Life Raj has shared his brand new album, The Blue Hour. The project spans 12 tracks and is a tangible product of Raj’s grief as he mourns his parents’ passing. The record gets its name from an evening in San Leandro, one where color and depth of the sky right after the sunset left a lasting impression on him. On the heels of his album release, Rexx Life Raj also announced his 24-date fall tour.

To prepare fans for The Blue Hour, Raj previously dropped off his standout “Beauty In The Madness” single featuring Wale and Fireboy DML. On the song, he uses the hook to express that he needs someone who will go through the motions with him:

All that I’m asking, is that you help me find a way to see the beauty in the madness (Madness, beauty in the madness), ’cause we know the sun don’t always shine, yeah, but as long as you dance in the rain with me, then I’ll be fine, yeah/

Rexx Life Raj also took a moment to release a statement about what The Blue Hour means to him and his healing journey: “This album is about transition. This album is about grief. This album is about experiencing every emotion and not running from them. This past year and a half have been so insane that I could make another 20 albums about it. From losing my parents, to moving out of places I grew up in and made me who I am, all while trying to maintain some type of balance and sanity. I tried to be as honest and intentional with this project as possible. Creating it helped me in ways I can’t even explain. I pray it does the same for someone else.”

Be sure to press play on Rexx Life Raj’s brand new The Blue Hour album down below.