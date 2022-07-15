By Regina Cho
  /  07.15.2022

On July 22, Joey Bada$$ will officially unveil his new album, 2000. The release was previously scheduled for earlier this month before it got postponed last minute due to a sample clearance. Fans have already been able to enjoy singles from 2000 like “Where I Belong,” “Head High,” and “Survivor’s Guilt,” the last of which was a tribute to the late Capital Steez and Junior B.

Joey returns today (July 15) with his latest preview titled “Zipcodes.” The freshly released cut features production courtesy of Mark Borino and Kirk Knight. On the song, Joey Bada$$ shows off his signature flow:

Forty K for the Rollie with the leather band, no time to parley, life is too short, we came a long way/ From pissy hallways to courtside up in Barclays (Yeah), stuntin’ is a sport, the way I’m ballin’, we could all play (Ballin’)/ My cup overflowin’, I’m feelin’ fine in this Chardonnay, I dropped seven bands in Rick Owens, it was a calm day

Prices lookin’ like a ZIP Code, I switch zones when it get cold, so they gon’ have to throw they shade from far away/ I brought it in, walkin’ with two broads down Broadway, skip foreplayin’, brought her back/ It’s Brooklyn, get your chain tooken, lookin’ like entrées, parted in mine, get your troops, call ’em in

2000 is the follow-up to 2017’s ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, a 12-song body of work with features from ScHoolboy Q, Kirk Knight, Nyck Caution, Meechy Darko, Styles P, Chronixx, and J. Cole. The project was a top five success for Joey on the Billboard 200 thanks to 51,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to press play on Joey Bada$$’s brand new single “Zipcodes” down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto takes a stand on her latest single "P*ssy"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022

Monica teams up with Ty Dolla Sign for "Friends"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Joey BADA$$
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Latto takes a stand on her latest single "P*ssy"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022

Monica teams up with Ty Dolla Sign for "Friends"

By Jon Powell
  /  07.15.2022
View More

Trending
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
Watch

Lucky Daye celebrates Black musicianship in behind-the-scenes special, "The Link Up"

Go behind the scenes with Lucky Daye as the Grammy Award-winning singer teams up with ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.12.2022
International News

Brazilian doctor filmed putting penis in woman’s mouth during C-section

Officials believe the Brazilian doctor may have carried out the same act during two procedures ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  07.12.2022
Interviews

Joyce Santana & RIMAS Entertainment are dominating global music streams through reggaetón

For Black Music Month, REVOLT connected with Joyce Santana to discuss his forthcoming projects, Puerto ...
By Bianca Alysse
  /  06.24.2022
View More